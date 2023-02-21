OTTERS SPOTTED WITHIN SEOUL News Today 입력 2023.02.21 (15:09) 수정 2023.02.21 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Otters, an endangered species and a natural monument, have recently been spotted near river areas of Seoul. It was found that 15 otters live in the Hangang area. They're known to have relocated to avoid stream development projects that frequently take place in rural areas.



[Pkg]



Before dawn, an otter is spotted coming out of the water and rather cautiously looking around its surroundings. It then climbs up on a rock and sniffs around the area. Shortly after, a smaller otter also makes an appearance on land. They are a group of otters that settled in the Saetgang Stream near Yeouido, Seoul, two years ago. In another stream within the cityscape, a mother otter and her pups have been frequently captured in an unmanned camera footage for years. Traces of otters can be easily seen, from footprints to excretion. Seven years ago, an otter was first discovered near the Tancheon Stream, a branch of the Hangang River. Further study indicated that the number has recently increased to 15.



[Soundbite] Yeom Hyeong-cheol(Co-head, Social Cooperative Hangang) : "It is possible that otters have traveled to avoid stream development projects that frequently take place in rural areas."



There is also analysis that cite improved water quality in the Hangang River as one of the reasons for the expanding number of otters. In the Hangang River and its branches Tancheon and Jungrangcheon streams, levels of biochemical oxygen demand have more than halved over the past decade. However, they are not necessarily a safe habitat for the otters, as man-made structures and fishing nets pose a threat.



[Soundbite] Shin Hwa-yong(Chief, Korean Otter Research Center) : "Otters can be caught in a net abandoned underwater. In Germany, devices are installed at the entrance of fishing nets to prevent otters from entering them."



Designated as a natural monument, otters have come down to Hangang branches in search of a new, safe home. It seems necessary to devise measures to keep them safe and help preserve their habitats.

