VOTING PROSPECTS ON LEE'S ARREST MOTION News Today 입력 2023.02.22

[Anchor Lead]



The National Assembly has accepted the parliamentary consent request to arrest main opposition Democratic Party chair Lee Jae-myung. The motion for the arrest will be decided on the 27th. The DP held a general meeting of lawmakers and decided to put arrest consent motion up for a free vote, but some lawmakers were not satisfied with the move.



[Pkg]



The National Assembly has accepted the request for parliamentary consent to arrest main opposition Democratic Party chair Lee Jae-myung following the president's approval. The DP held a general meeting of lawmakers in the wake of the latest development. Lee rejected the allegations he was facing as absurd and groundless. He claimed that charges were being fabricated ever since he lost the presidential election and that he is greatly indebted to fellow lawmakers.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(Chair, Democratic Party) : "The son of a person who offered modest support to the project received a huge amount of money. If I was unlawfully involved, I would have also received a payment."



Lawmakers Sul Hoon and Chun Jae-soo said the arrest consent motion should be voted down as the warrant request does not meet the required conditions. With no further statements, the general meeting came to a close.



[Soundbite] Park Hong-keun(Floor Leader, Democratic Party) : "Our members came to the agreement that we take part in a free vote to fend off the Yoon dictatorship’s opposition crackdown."



In theory, it will be a free vote that is up to individual members although the overall party stance appears to be set in rejecting the motion. However some lawmakers are not satisfied.



[Soundbite] Park Yong-jin(Democratic Party) : "(You heard what the chair said.) This is concerning."



DP members who do not support Lee said there will be more than ten votes that break away from the party line. They expressed concerns over the current state in which the party is always making headlines because of issues related to Lee. Another lawmaker said the arrest consent motion should be rejected this time but the next move from thereafter is solely up to Lee. Meanwhile the ruling People Power Party warned that if the DP votes down the motion, it will face public backlash.



[Soundbite] Joo Ho-young(Floor Leader, People Power Party) : "I don’t believe the DP can handle the aftermath if it does not even allow a warrant deliberation by the court."



However the vote goes, severe repercussions are expected either way. Both sides of the aisle have even imposed travel bans on member lawmakers so everyone can take part in the critical vote on Lee's arrest scheduled for Monday.

입력 2023-02-22

