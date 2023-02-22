기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The government's PCR test rule for arrivals from China will be removed, starting on March 1st. The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters announced today that disease control measures can be further relaxed as the positive rate of arrivals from China has fallen from 18.4% in the first week of January to 0.6% in the third week of February. Disease control authorities added that entry through airports other than Incheon International Airport will be allowed again, but the mandatory pre-entry PCR tests and Q-code data input will be extended until March 10th to assess the consequences of other terminated measures before deciding to discontinue those regulations.
- PCR TESTS FOR ARRIVALS FROM CHINA TO END
- 입력 2023-02-22 15:10:36
- 수정2023-02-22 16:45:02
