SAME-SEX COUPLE'S RIGHTS RECOGNIZED News Today 입력 2023.02.22 (15:10) 수정 2023.02.22 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



For the first time, a Seoul court has recognized the legal status of same-sex couples by ruling that homosexual couples are entitled to the common spousal coverage under the national health insurance service. The court said that same-sex marriage cannot be recognized as common law marriage based on the current law, but said granting eligibility for health insurance coverage to dependents based on their sexual orientation runs counter to the principle of equality.



[Pkg]



So Sung-wook and Kim Yong-min got married five years ago. Despite their relatives' blessings, the couple faced a lot of obstacles. This included national health insurance coverage. The two had no problems with health insurance when they were both working full time, but the issue emerged after So quit his job. He notified the National Health Insurance Service that he was in a same sex marriage and inquired if he was eligible for Kim's health insurance coverage as a dependent. The NHIS at first recognized his eligibility through document screening, but when the couple's story received the media spotlight, So was deprived of his qualification. The couple began a legal battle. So filed a lawsuit claiming discrimination. The lower court dismissed it. The verdict was overturned by a higher court. The judge said the rights and responsibilities of same-sex couples and common law couples are essentially the same. Therefore, it does not matter if it's a heterosexual or homosexual relationship. The verdict added that granting eligibility for health insurance coverage to dependents based on their sexual orientation runs counter to the principle of equality. However, the court noted that same-sex marriage cannot be recognized as common law marriage because the current law recognizes marriage as being based on a loving relationship between a man and a woman. So and Kim welcomed the court's ruling as the first instance of recognizing the rights of sexual minority couples.



[Soundbite] So Sung-wook(Plaintiff) : "The court’s verdict shows the world how much inequality sexual minorities have faced so far."



[Soundbite] Kim Yong-min(So Sung-wook’s partner) : "The right we have won through this lawsuit is just one of a thousand rights that married couples are eligible for."



The NHIS rebutted the verdict and vowed to appeal the ruling to the Supreme Court.

