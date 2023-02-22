AFFORDABLE ESTABLISHMENTS DRAW CLIENTS News Today 입력 2023.02.22 (15:10) 수정 2023.02.22 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



In the era of high-inflation, establishments that haven't raised their prices are garnering attention. From a restaurant that only charges 4,000 won for a meal to a public sauna that can enjoyed with 3,000 won, these establishments are welcoming the public with open arms with their affordable prices.



[Pkg]



Sizzling broth is poured over a bowl of noodles. The dish costs a mere 4,000 won.



[Soundbite] "Here's your gimbab."



A rice roll or gimbab filled with egg garnish is 2,500 won. The affordable prices have attracted customers and the restaurant is always packed at lunch time.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-hun(Gyeongju resident) : "The food is delicious and affordable, so I come here often."



This 60 square meter restaurant is run by the owner and two employees. The three cook and serve in a bid to save costs.



[Soundbite] Park Eun-jeong(Restaurant owner) : "The customers know we are super busy so they patiently wait and are considerate."



A public bathhouse where local residents line up to enter. The admission fee is just 3,000 won. The rate has not been raised for 21 years. The owner does feel the pinch these days with high fuel prices, but doesn't raise the fee knowing all too well the financial struggles of customers. He is the third generation in his family to run the bathhouse and the job is more about continuing the family business than making profit.



[Soundbite] Choi Seok-moon(Bathhouse owner) : "This place serves as sort of a town reception house. So it’s really difficult to raise the price despite inflation."



There were some 510 reasonably priced establishments in Gyeongsangbukdo Province alone as of late last year. The region saw the steepest increase of nearly 100 such establishments over the past year despite the high inflation and the sluggish economy. For the first time this year, the central government will also offer subsidies to some 61-hundred establishments nationwide known for their affordable prices to turn them into leading local brands.

