NEWS BRIEF
입력 2023.02.23
The Bank of Korea has kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3.5 percent, putting an end to its rate-hike streak that continued since last April. It made the decision in a monthly meeting of its monetary policy board on Thursday. This marks the first time in a year the central bank decided to freeze the policy rate. The rate freeze is seen as a move to address the looming economic slowdown.
National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo has sent an electoral system reform proposal to the special parliamentary committee on political reform. Under the revision, the number of parliamentary seats filled through the proportional representation system will increase by 50 from the current 47 to 97. It has been confirmed an advisory panel under the speaker's office presented three proposals for an electoral system reform to the special parliamentary committee on Tuesday, in order to increase the number of proportional representation seats.
