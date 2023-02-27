DRY CONDITIONS CAUSE WILDFIRES News Today 입력 2023.02.27 (15:05) 수정 2023.02.27 (17:10)

[Anchor Lead]



Amid the dry weather, wildfires are breaking out in different parts of the country, prompting authorities to issue a drought alert in areas including the metropolitan area. Also, the government elevated the wildfire alert level to 'caution' for all locations nationwide except for some areas along the east coast.



[Pkg]



Hazy smoke rises along the mountain ridge. Fire still smolders in some places and the earth has been blackened. A forest fire broke out at a mountain in Hwasun-gun County, Jeollanam-do Province around 1:00 p.m. Sunday. Around the same time in Yeongju, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province. Firefighters spray extinguishing agent at the remaining embers. The fire here was put out in about an hour. Earlier in the morning, roughly 100 people were sent to fight a forest fire in Hongcheon-gun County, Gangwon-do Province. Dry weather caused a total of 27 forest fires to break out all over the country on Saturday and Sunday. Subsequently, the government elevated the wildfire alert level to 'caution' for all locations nationwide except for some areas along the east coast.



[Soundbite] Kang Hye-yeong(Korea Forest Service) : "Prolonged dry weather increased the danger of wildfire caused by burning fields. As of 3 p.m., Feb. 26, the wildfire disaster alert level was elevated from ‘attention’ to ‘caution’."



The risk of wildfires are to persist for some time. The wildfire danger level Monday afternoon is registered as 'somewhat high' nationwide except for select coastal areas. The risk level is expected to reach 'high' in the southeastern region. The Korea Meteorological Administration forecast mostly clear skies for many more days and subsequent drier conditions. The Korea Forest Service plans to station more monitoring agents in areas prone to wildfire and starting in March, increase joint inspections near mountains for illegal incineration.

