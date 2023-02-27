‘HANJI’ FASCINATES THE WORLD News Today 입력 2023.02.27 (15:05) 수정 2023.02.27 (17:16)

[Anchor Lead]



Korean traditional paper Hanji , which is being recognized by cultural property restorers in European nations like France and Italy, has transformed into contemporary artifacts. Hanji is showcasing the essence of Korean art through its unique texture and color. A Hanji exhibition recently held in Italy captivated the hearts of local Europeans.



[Pkg]



A thick solution of soaked mulberry tree bark is poured into a mold for shaping. This is just one step in making various craft items with the Korean traditional paper named hanji.



[Soundbite] "Hanji is characterized by its versatility and eco-friendliness. It’s used in many Korean cultural items."



These attributes make hanji a suitable material for moon vases old bookshelves and bandaji chests. These are relief artworks of typical Korean objects.



[Soundbite] Lee Seung-chul(Hanji Relief Artist) : "I bring back objects or ornaments that disappeared from our lives through such means as painting and sculpture."



Lee Seung-chul, one of the foremost authorities on hanji theory, has been publicizing the excellence of Korean traditional paper to the world. He has also elevated hanji into a new art genre. Lee is holding his first solo exhibit in Italy where hanji is in high demand as an artwork material.



[Soundbite] Prof. Riccardo Ajossa(Nat’l Univ. of Fine Arts in Rome) : "Italy is very interested in hanji production. This hanji relief exhibit is quite impressive."



Locals applaud the unique beauty and new utilitarian potentials of hanji.



[Soundbite] Lee Seung-chul(Hanji Relief Artist) : "I believe that the Korean traditional art of Hanji modeling will become a steppingstone for a new art genre in overseas markets."



Hanji's excellence was recognized by the cultural property restorers in Europe. Now a new genre of hanji art is ready to extend out to the global arts market.

