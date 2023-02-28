DP CHAIR’S ARREST MOTION VOTED DOWN News Today 입력 2023.02.28 (15:14) 수정 2023.02.28 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The arrest consent motion against main opposition Democratic Party chair Lee Jae-myung for his alleged involvement in the Daejangdong Development Scandal and Seongnam football club was voted down at the National Assembly Monday. The motion didn't pass the National Assembly, but despite such result, the DP was taken aback by how tight the vote was.



[Pkg]



[Soundbite] "Motion voted down. 139 votes for, 138 against, 9 abstentions, 11 invalid."



As expected, the arrest consent motion was voted down. However the margin was an unexpected surprise. 297 lawmakers, with the exception of 2, attended Monday's plenary session. The Democratic Party, which expected the motion to be defeated by a comfortable margin, was taken aback but stressed the outcome was the logical conclusion.



[Soundbite] Park Hong-keun(Floor Leader, Democratic Party) : "Our party confirmed there are diverse internal views and will take this opportunity to unite through active opinion-gathering in the future."



The People Power Party said more lawmakers voted for the motion than those who opposed and the result was essentially an endorsement of the arrest motion.



[Soundbite] Chung Jin-suk(PPP Emergency Committee chief) : "I believe the vote clearly reflected the actual sentiment. DP chair’s bulletproof parliament has crumbled. It’s his political death sentence."



In a speech ahead of the vote, Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon called for Lee's arrest citing the immense financial loss he inflicted on citizens.



[Soundbite] Han Dong-hoon(Justice Minister) : "I believe the most colossal loss since the country’s founding is the better description than the greatest achievement since the country’s founding."



Lee himself asked lawmakers to vote down the motion calling the prosecution's investigation a "judicial hunt" against him.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(Chair, Democratic Party) : "Except for reversed testimonies from those pressured by the prosecution, no evidence has emerged during the prolonged and extensive probe."



Prosecutors expressed regret over the vote and vowed to sternly carry out a supplementary probe.

