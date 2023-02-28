LEE SUFFERS BLOW DESPITE REJECTED MOTION News Today 입력 2023.02.28 (15:14) 수정 2023.02.28 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



During the parliamentary vote, the public's attention was drawn to DP chair Lee Jae-myung's reaction. Lee took the podium and again pleaded his innocence for five minutes without looking fazed, but after hearing the results, he was spotted deep in contemplation with his eyes closed. Barraged by questions by journalists, Lee made his response short by saying that he will strengthen communication to fight against Yoon's prosecutor-dominated dictatorship.



[Pkg]



All of the Democratic Party's 169 lawmakers attended Monday's plenary parliamentary session to vote on the arrest consent motion for party Chair Lee Jae-myung. Lee looked composed along with the party leadership who confidently predicted that the motion would be voted down by an overwhelming margin. He remained quiet during Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon's 15-minute report on the reasons to request the arrest motion.



[Soundbite] Han Dong-hoon(Justice Minister) : "No charges were brought against the chair of the DP. The charges were about the bribery he is allegedly involved in while serving as Seongnam mayor."



With a relaxed look, the main opposition leader took the podium and again pleaded his innocence for five minutes.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(Chair, Democratic Party) : "I hope you will send a grave warning to this administration’ political regression, which is done under the cloak of the rule of law."



However, his facial expression grew more serious, as the announcement on the vote results was delayed. He was seen speaking with Floor Leader Park Hong-keun and other party leaders. While at other times, he was also spotted deep in contemplation with his eyes closed. Despite the unexpected result where dozens of party lawmakers voted against him, Lee first vowed to consolidate internal unity.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(Chair, Democratic Party) : "I will better communicate with party members and collect more opinions. We will join forces to fight against the Yoon administration’s prosecutor-dominated dictatorship."



In the face of a barrage of questions, he declined to give immediate answers.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(Chair, Democratic Party) : "(Would you tell us what you make of the DP lawmakers’ votes against you?) ... (What do you make of it?) ..."



The more troublesome point to make is that the DP Chair's judicial risks have only just begun to play out and this is certainly not the end of it.

