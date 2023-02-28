WON-DOLLAR RATE SOARS TO 3-MONTH HIGH News Today 입력 2023.02.28 (15:14) 수정 2023.02.28 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



With the U.S.‘ announcement of the personal consumption expenditure index, the won to dollar rate soared in 3 months, surpassing 1,320 won per dollar. The stock market also dealt a blow with the main board KOSPI falling around one percent with foreigners selling their shares.



[Pkg]



As soon as the foreign exchange market opened, the won-dollar exchange rate rose more than ten won. The surge slowed down in the morning, but the rate soared again in the afternoon, surpassing 1,320 won per dollar. It's the highest closing rate in three months. The primary factor lies in a higher-than-expected personal consumption expenditure index in the U.S. for January. The index usually has the strongest influence on the U.S. Fed's decisions regarding interest rates. Analysts expect the Fed to likely raise the key rate by as much as half a percentage point next month. Expectations that the interest rate will be lowered within this year are gradually losing ground.



[Soundbite] Park Sang-hyun(Hi Investment & Securities) : "Concerns over the possibility of faster interest rate hikes by the U.S. Fed beyond market expectations are causing the dollar to gain more in value."



Another factor that caused the exchange rate to spike was concerns that Korea's exports and trade balance may turn out worse than expected. The KOSPI fell around one percent. On Monday alone foreign investors net sold shares worth more than 300 billion won. Net foreign purchases surpassed 8 trillion won this year, but their net selling has exceeded one trillion won since last week.



[Soundbite] Moon Jung-hee(Kookmin Bank) : "If the U.S. keeps raising its interest rates, the global and the domestic economy will likely deteriorate, prompting foreign investors to try to avoid risks."



The financial market will likely remain jittery until the U.S. austerity measures prove effective through employment and consumer price indices to be announced next week.

