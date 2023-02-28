SEORAK CABLE CAR PROJECT DRAWS BACKLASH News Today 입력 2023.02.28 (15:14) 수정 2023.02.28 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



We reported yesterday that the long disputed cable car system will likely be built and operated over Seoraksan Mountain in Gangwon-do Province. Environmental groups immediately protested the move saying that it was only approved to implement a presidential pledge, and warned of staging protests to demand the resignation of the environment minster.



[Pkg]



The reason behind the unwavering decision made in 2019 was the location. With four protected zones including the UNESCO biosphere reserves and the Baekdudaegan protected area, the preservation value was regarded to be high. Four years later, the environment ministry changed its stance and excluded this aspect from its project validity assessment. Its decision was based on the administrative tribunal's ruling in 2020.



[Soundbite] Chung Hye-won(Wonju Regional Environmental Office) : "We were told that assessing the location in the environmental impact again was inappropriate, so we did not evaluate the aspect of location this time."



Some also pointed out loopholes in the measures on endangered animal and plant species. The area is home to 13 endangered species such as mountain goats and martens, as well as some rare plants like the white peonies. Experts say monitoring alone is not enough to improve the conditions of the habitat.



[Soundbite] Prof. Jo Yeong-seok(Daegu Univ.) : "Construction projects inevitably disrupt habitats. If habitats were easy to make better, mountain goats wouldn’t be endangered anymore."



Environmental activists say the ministry's decision fails to reflect expert opinion. The state-run think tank Korea Environment Institute affiliated with the prime minister's office also concluded that the project may cause damage to the environment because of the vast construction area.



[Soundbite] Chung In-chul(Citizens’ group on protecting Seoraksan Nat’l Park) : "Some experts pointed out problems in the project. Their opinions and public opinion were ignored for the sake of implementing presidential campaign pledges."



Environmental groups view the development at Mt. Seoraksan as only the beginning of further disruptions at national parks. They have, in response, warned of staging protests and demanding the resignation of the environment minister.

