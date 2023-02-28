CONSTRUCTION UNIONS PROTEST CRACKDOWN News Today 입력 2023.02.28 (15:14) 수정 2023.02.28 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



With the government continuing a hard line stance against labor unions to eradicate irregularities taking place at construction sites, construction unions also shot back by bringing out their own set of measures. They said they will not receive the so-called monthly fees but also won't do any overtime work past the weekly 52 hours, and neither will they engage in any operations that violate safety rules.



[Pkg]



The government continues a hard line stance against labor unions in the construction sector comparing them to gangsters who disregard the rule of law.



[Soundbite] Won Hee-ryong(Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (Feb. 26)) : "The fist prevails over law as unions turn construction sites into lawless zones."



Construction unions shot back at such criticism saying it was the government that instigated those illegal acts.



[Soundbite] Jang Ok-gi(KCTU Construction Workers Union Chair) : "There is nothing said about corrupt construction firms while unions shoulder the entire blame amid an economic crisis."



The unions argued the monthly payments offered to tower crane operators in addition to wages were provided by the construction firms to reduce the building time and considering the dangerous nature of the job. They even cited a recent court ruling which acknowledged those payments were not unreasonable. The unions declared that starting March 2, they will not receive the monthly fee but also won't do any overtime work past the weekly 52 hours and neither will they engage in any operations that violate safety rules.



[Soundbite] Jeong Min-ho(KCTU Construction Workers Union Vice Chair) : "They don’t pay us, we won’t receive. Instead, we won’t be forced to dangerous tasks. We will strive to establish safe construction sites by first rejecting work that violates safety regulations."



The unions held a major rally in downtown Seoul on Tuesday to protest the government crackdown with some 40-thousand members in attendance.

2023-02-28

