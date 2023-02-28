U.S. “N. KOREAN NUKE IS SECURITY CHALLENGE” News Today 입력 2023.02.28 (15:14) 수정 2023.02.28 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Regarding North Korea's recent provocations of shooting intercontinental ballistic missiles, the U.S. said such moves pose serious challenges to global security. Following their joint exercise conducted based on a scenario of North Korea using a nuclear weapon last week, South Korea and the U.S. plan to hold a larger joint table-top deterrence exercise.



[Pkg]



The U.S. Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security says global efforts to reduce nuclear weapons and weapons of mass destruction are facing a threat. Bonnie Jenkins made the remarks during a high-ranking session of the UN Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, Switzerland. In particular, she denounced Russia for unilaterally suspending the treaty with the U.S. on the reduction of nuclear warheads and missiles.



[Soundbite] Bonnie Jenkins(U.S. Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and Int’l Security)



Jenkins also assessed that North Korea's ballistic missile launches and nuclear test preparations, as well as China, Iran and Syria, pose serious challenges to global security. Following the launch of the Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile on February 18, the North again fired a series of missiles, including a strategic cruise missile. The South Korean military believes that North Korea is capable of firing an ICBM at a normal angle and views the likeliness of the seventh nuclear test to be high. The South Korean government strongly condemned Pyongyang's resumption of ICBM firing. Seoul also said that it is focusing on strengthening the ability to execute extended deterrence, indicating it will receive the help of the U.S.' strategic nuclear assets if necessary. It added that they've already marked the beginning with last week's table-top exercise South Korea and the U.S. conducted based on a scenario of North Korea using a nuclear weapon.



[Soundbite] Cho Tae-yong(Ambassador of the Republic of Korea in the U.S.) : "We plan to soon hold a follow-up table-top deterrence exercise with participation by multiple agencies from S. Korea and the U.S."



South Korea and the U.S. are discussing developing and expanding deterrence exercise to include intelligence, diplomacy and economy on top of military cooperation.

