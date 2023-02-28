GLOBAL COMPETITION HEATS UP FOR AI News Today 입력 2023.02.28 (15:14) 수정 2023.02.28 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The 2023 Mobile World Congress, the largest mobile communication conference in the world, opened in Barcelona Spain with over 2,000 companies participating. The main talking point of this year's event is super-giant AI technology that thinks and makes decisions like a human. Korean telecom operators and tech companies are joining hands to gain a competitive edge in the fierce market.



[Pkg]



An air taxi, hailed as a next-generation means of transport, flies over Seoul with passengers aboard. It is operated on a complete AI autonomous flight system. It even recommends tourist destinations and restaurants for passengers.



[Soundbite] (Passenger) : "It was a great experience. The movements and videos were realistic and vivid. It provides futuristic experiences. I recommend it to other visitors."



The 2023 Mobile World Congress has opened with over 2,000 companies participating. The main talking point of this year's event is super-giant AI technology.



[Soundbite] Bae Soon-min(KT AI Institute) : "We aim to develop AI full stack technology that will provide the services customers want quickly and effectively."



Global companies don't hesitate to make huge investments in developing and advancing AI technology. Having announced its ambition to change the landscape of the search engine industry through its chatGPT program, Microsoft unveiled an investment plan worth 12 trillion won. Chipmaker Qualcomm has pledged to apply innovative AI technology to smartphones. Korean telecom operators and tech companies are joining hands with each other to catch up with global leaders.



[Soundbite] Yoo Young-sang(SK Telecom CEO) : "We aim to create a universal AI technology that is not monopolized by a certain company."



The event also discussed the issue of network usage fees, which has been caused by a surge in global internet connections. This will likely ignite a dispute between telecom providers and tech firms.

