YOON HIGHLIGHTS PARTNERSHIP WITH JAPAN News Today 입력 2023.03.02 (15:05) 수정 2023.03.02 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



During his first ceremony marking the March First Independence Movement Day since taking office, President Yoon Suk Yeol made his stance clear to cooperate and partner up with Japan. During his address, he said Japan was a "militaristic aggressor in the past but now has become a partner". However he made no remarks on the ongoing disputes of Japan's wartime forced labor and sexual slavery.



[Pkg]



At a ceremony marking the March First Independence Movement Day, the first to be held since he took office last May, President Yoon Suk Yeol assessed the movement was Korean people's push to achieve independence from Japanese colonial rule and to establish a free democratic country. Regarding Japan's occupation of the Korean Peninsula, he added, it was the nation's painful past of losing the sovereignty of a nation that resulted from the country's failure to prepare itself for global change.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk Yeol(President) : "It is evident that the misfortune of the past will repeat itself if we fail to read the flow of changing global trends and prepare ourselves for it."



He then mentioned cooperation and partnership with Japan.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk Yeol(President) : "In the past, Japan was a militaristic aggressor. But now, it has become a partner that share universal values and cooperate with us on security, economy and other global agendas."



The president highlighted that trilateral cooperation with the U.S. and Japan is more important than ever before in order to overcome security challenges, including North Korea's nuclear threat. He added pursuing solidarity and cooperation with countries sharing universal values is no different from the spirit of the March First Independence Movement.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk Yeol(President) : "We should make responsible contribution to promoting freedom and common prosperity. It is no different from the spirit of our ancestors who fought for the freedom and independence of the nation."



President Yoon made no remarks on the issues of Japan's wartime forced labor and sexual slavery in the five-minute speech, which was about a third the length of the address he delivered on last year's Liberation Day. There were also no expressions that can be interpreted as a call on Japan to reflect on its past wrongdoings. The president said the nation must remember all of its history whether it is glorious or painful in order to prepare for the future. In the ceremony attended by some 1.300 people, the president briefly shook hands with the leadership of rival parties, including Democratic Party Chairman Lee Jae-myung. Regarding the speech, the ruling People Power Party assessed that the president laid out the path the nation should pursue to enhance its national interest. However, the main opposition Democratic Party criticized that his address sounded as if all wounds left by Japanese colonial rule had been completely healed.

