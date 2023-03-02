PROTESTING JAPAN’S HISTORICAL DISTORTION News Today 입력 2023.03.02 (15:05) 수정 2023.03.02 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Despite such remarks by the President, some Korean lawmakers visited Japan to condemn the country's ongoing historic fabrication. They also plan to send the National Assembly's resolution to the Japanese government to stop its repeated attempts to register the Sado gold mine, another industrial site that used forced labor, as a World Heritage Site.



[Pkg]



Japan registered Hashima Island, also known as Battleship Island, and other industrial areas as World Heritage Sites in 2015. South Korean lawmakers visited the Industrial Heritage Information Center in Tokyo in protest. The Center is where such information is displayed by the Japanese government.



[Soundbite] "We condemn historical fabrication! No more false information!"



They were there to see for themselves how history has been distorted. Japan has been claiming that there was no abuse or discrimination against Koreans and that the Korean laborers were not forced to work. The Korean representatives said that Japan has been ignoring UNESCO's recommendation and has not kept its promise of properly informing visitors of wartime forced labor on Hashima Island. They also urged Japan to stop its repeated attempts to register the Sado gold mine, another industrial site that used forced labor, as a World Heritage Site.



[Soundbite] Yang Jung-suk(Independent Representative) : "Repeatedly applying for UNESCO registration against the spirit of UNESCO runs contrary to universal values and human rights."



The lawmakers also called for strong and active responses from the Korean government.



[Soundbite] Lim Jong-seong(Democratic Party) : "We urge the Korean gov’t to demand the withdrawal of reapplication of the Sado mine. We urge strong responses from the gov’t like communicating to UNESCO Korea’s opposition to the registration of the mine as a UNESCO heritage site."



The National Assembly's resolution containing such demands will be delivered to the Japanese Ministry of Education through the Korean Embassy in Japan. In the resolution, however, there is no mention of the compensation for the forced wartime laborers, the thorniest issue between the two countries. It appears to be part of efforts by some Korean parliamentary members to prevent bilateral relations from deteriorating further.

