KOREA SEES 1-YEAR-LONG TRADE DEFICIT News Today 입력 2023.03.02 (15:05)

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea's exports are continuing to drop. The current trade deficit is attributed to sluggish exports to China, and a huge drop in semiconductor exports which decreased 42.5% from February of 2022. Exports have been shrinking for 5 months in a row now, leading to a 12-month trade deficit streak.



[Pkg]



Semiconductor export underperformed in February just as it did in January. The February semiconductor export amounted to 5.96 billion U.S. dollars, down 42.5% from February of 2022. This marks two consecutive months of a decrease in the minus 40% range in Korea's semiconductor export, which has been declining for seven months now since last August. The current deficit is blamed on reduced demand and inventory accumulation caused by the global recession. Korea's overall export amount fell as the prices of DRAM and NAND flash memory semiconductors continued to drop. These chips account for roughly 60% of Korea's export.



[Soundbite] Joo Won(Hyundai Research Institute) : "A lot of demand from work-at-home measures have disappeared and global enterprises have almost stopped making large ICT investments due to high interest rates. The chip market is stagnant because there aren’t many investments and inventories keep accumulating."



Korea has also suffered a five-month-long trade deficit with China, its largest trading partner. In particular, semiconductor export to China fell 39% compared to the previous year.



[Soundbite] Son Ho-yeong(Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy) : "Last month’s poor semiconductor export numbers was partly caused by a comparative decrease created with export of the last Feb. that set a record."



Korea's total export in February stood at 50.1 billion U.S. dollars, shrinking 7.5% compared to a year ago and setting a five-month minus streak. With an increase in energy import, however, Korea saw a 3.6% jump in total import, which eventually led to a trade deficit of 5.3 billion U.S. dollars. This is the first 12-month trade deficit streak recorded in roughly 25 years. With no immediate solution to escape this deficit slump, the government will first focus on implementing the government-wide export boost plans set up last month.

