KOREAN CHIPMAKERS AT CROSSROADS IN CHINA News Today 입력 2023.03.02 (15:05) 수정 2023.03.02 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



With the U.S. reaffirming its plans to prevent investments in China, Korean companies such as Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix who have plans to either expand or invest in semiconductor plants in the U.S. are in deep concern. In order for them to receive U.S. subsidies, they have to promise not to invest in China, but it's not an easy decision to make as both the U.S. and Chinese markets are important for Korea.



[Pkg]



Samsung Electronics' semiconductor factory in Xian, China. About 40 percent of NAND flash memory chips are produced here. SK Hynix manufactures nearly half of its D-RAMs and 20 percent of NAND flash memory chips at its Chinese factories. With the U.S. reaffirming its plans to prevent investments in China, Korean chipmakers have no choice but to adjust their manufacturing strategies.



[Soundbite] Alan Estevez(Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security (Feb. 23, local time))



Businesses that engage in any joint research or licensing efforts with a foreign entity of concern involving sensitive technologies must return their incentives altogether. Chipmakers are allowed to continue their existing operations, but producing high-end chips will be banned. Some say they will eventually have to come up with exit strategies as well.



[Soundbite] Kim Yang-paeng(Korea Institute for Industrial Economics & Trade) : "The strategy should be shifted to producing low-end chips in China and high valued-added ones requiring cutting-edge technology in Korea."



A stipulation that businesses whose profits exceed the agreed-upon threshold in the U.S. must return 75 percent of their incentives as a way of sharing excess profit is another stumbling block. Pundits also point out that the requirements to hire socially vulnerable people and use renewable energy are nothing less than business restrictions.



[Soundbite] Yeon Won-ho(Korea Institute for Int’l Economic Policy) : "The U.S. laws seek to make up for the shortcomings in terms of technological competition with China. But they don’t seem to live up to the original purpose."



The U.S. Commerce Department is also to announce detailed regulations on memory chip production in China within this month. The Korean government says it's negotiating the matter with the U.S. so Korean chipmakers' predicament can be reflected sufficiently.

