REVISED LAW TO PREVENT DUI AT ROOT CAUSE News Today 입력 2023.03.02 (15:05) 수정 2023.03.02 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Despite the revised Road Traffic Act, dubbed the Yoon Chang-ho Act, which toughened punishment against drunk driving, the recidivism rate remains high in the country. Some countries are even implementing technological measures where drivers must blow into a device measuring blood alcohol content in order for their vehicles to start moving. This measure is also being pushed in Korea for DUI repeat offenders.



[Pkg]



This car, on the surface appearing similar to a regular passenger car stays still even after the start button is pushed. This vehicle only begins to move after the driver blows into a device measuring blood alcohol content. A driver who has just had a can of beer fails the DUI test. The engine won't even start.



[Soundbite] Park Keun-hyung(Staff at DUI measurement device company) : "Drivers who are repeatedly caught for DUI cannot drive under the influence again as long as they have this device in their cars. The engine does not start when they are detected to be intoxicated. This device prevents drunken driving at the very root cause."



The ignition interlock device continues to work during the drive as well. The driver is required to stop the car in a safe area and take a DUI test again in certain time intervals. It can also double- and even triple-check if the person taking the DUI test and the one who is behind the wheel are in fact, the same person. Despite the revised Road Traffic Act, dubbed the Yoon Chang-ho Act, which toughened punishment against drunk driving, the recidivism rate remains high. This is why pundits say prevention is more crucial than efforts to strengthen punishment when it comes to DUI. One study shows that after the installation of the ignition interlock device became mandatory in Arizona, U.S., deaths caused by DUI halved in seven years. Five bills related to DUI prevention are pending at the National Assembly, but they have yet to be passed by the Administration and Security Committee. One of the proposed bills calls for the requirement of drivers who had their licenses revoked twice to be allowed back on the road only in vehicles where a DUI measuring device is installed for a select time period. That is, even after the repeat offender acquires a new license. However, authorities have yet to figure out who should be mandated to follow the rule and if there may be any human rights violations.



[Soundbite] Cho Jae-hyung(Nat’l Police Agency) : "The biggest question is what criteria to follow to detect drivers prone to committing DUI again. For example, within how many years or how many times."



The National Police Agency plans to revise the relevant laws in the first half of the year after discussing with parliament.

