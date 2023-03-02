RARE JOSEON WHITE PORCELAIN DISPLAYED News Today 입력 2023.03.02 (15:05) 수정 2023.03.02 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The late Joseon Dynasty was known for their beautiful white porcels. An exhibition displaying 185 pieces of Joseon's white porcels will be put on display. 34 pieces that were in Japan have also been temporarily brought back to their home country for the exhibit.



[Pkg]



As soon as visitors enter the exhibit hall, they are welcomed by a wave of white porcelain 42 masterpieces from the Joseon Dynasty. Visitors are delighted by these cultural treasures. This white porcelain jar features a man leaning against a tiger drawn in blue ink. It's a masterpiece with elegant painting and sturdy ceramic. A white porcelain moon jar is an iconic Joseon ceramic piece as generous as a full moon. It's a standout even among similar sized moon jars for its full, pleasing shape. While a colorfully painted dragon represents the majesty of the royal family this white porcelain featuring lotus flower petals shows off its simple yet elegant beauty. These rare Korean treasures have been kept in Japan for various reasons, but are now in Korea for a brief exhibit.



[Soundbite] Lee Jun-gwang(Leeum Museum of Art) : "It's meaningful to exhibit these rarely seen artworks. I'm especially glad to show these pieces that have long been in Japan to the general audience."



Thirty-one pieces or half of the 59 nationally designated cultural artifacts were gathered at one place. This is the largest Joseon white porcelain exhibit to date, as it even includes 34 pieces that were in Japan. From the white porcelain decorated with blue ink to white porcelain pieces in underglaze iron and underglaze copper known for their colorful variations as well as pure white porcelain with no decorations. Visitors can see many assorted types of Joseon white porcelain in this museum.



[Soundbite] Lee Jun-gwang(Leeum Museum of Art) : "Unlike elaborately decorated ceramics of other countries, the Joseon white porcelain pieces harmonize outside appearance with inner essence. These pieces represent the Joseon people's ideal of a virtuous man."



These 185 beautiful white porcelain pieces demonstrate Koreans' exquisite sense of beauty.

