KOREA'S FORCED LABOR COMPENSATION PLAN News Today 입력 2023.03.06 (15:07) 수정 2023.03.06 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The government officially announced its solution to the issue of compensation for Korean victims of Japan’s wartime forced labor Monday, the thorniest issue between South Korea and Japan. As expected, the plan is to raise a fund to compensate Korean victims through donations from Korean companies, instead of direct payment from responsible Japanese corporations.



[Pkg]



The key point of the South Korean government's plan is to raise a fund to compensate Korean victims of wartime forced labor through donations from Korean companies, instead of direct payment from responsible Japanese corporations.



[Soundbite] Park Jin(Minister of Foreign affairs) : "To support and compensate Korean forced labor victims and their families, the foundation for victims of forced mobilization by imperial Japan will pay the principal and interest for arrears to the plaintiffs of the three cases upheld by the Supreme Court in 2018."



This issue between the two countries dates back to 2018, when Korea's Supreme Court ordered two Japanese firms -- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Nippon Steel -- to pay some four billion won in compensation to 15 Korean forced labor victims. However, the Japanese companies refused to follow the order, and during the Moon Jae-in administration, the relations between Seoul and Tokyo became strained to a new low. Since its launch last year, the Yoon administration has discussed this issue with Japan and proposed a plan to raise a fund to compensate Korean victims with donations by Korean companies, such as steelmaker POSCO, that had benefited from a 1965 bilateral treaty. Instead, the Federation of Korean Industries and the Japan Business Federation in which Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Nippon Steel are members will contribute donations to create a future youth fund. The fund will be used to sponsor scholarships for students in both countries. However, this has nothing to do with Japan's wartime forced labor. There will be no new direct apology from Japan to Korean forced labor victims. Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will reaffirm a 1998 joint declaration. Japan used the expressions of painful remorse and heartfelt apology in the declaration issued by then President Kim Dae-jung and Japanese Prime Minister Keizo Obuchi.

KOREA’S FORCED LABOR COMPENSATION PLAN

입력 2023-03-06 15:07:26 수정 2023-03-06 16:45:05 News Today

