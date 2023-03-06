FORCED LABOR VICTIMS PROTEST GOV’T PLAN News Today 입력 2023.03.06 (15:07) 수정 2023.03.06 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Civic groups representing the victims of Japan's wartime forced labor immediately protested the announced plan and staged a rally in front of the foreign ministry building.



[Pkg]



Thirty minutes prior to the government's announcement, dozens of members from the victims' support group gathered in front of the foreign ministry building to stage a protest. They denounced the government's solution, whereby Korean businesses would pay compensation to the victims instead of Japan, as "humiliating diplomacy." The victims have been demanding sincere responses from Japanese wartime criminal enterprises, which include direct compensation and personal apologies. They claim that they cannot accept the government's plan as it doesn't contain all of their demands. The victims' support group held press conferences in Seoul and Gwangju to demand the government withdraws its solution. Yang Geum-deok, a wartime forced laborer, personally took part in the Gwangju protest to express her opposition. A candlelight protest is scheduled for this evening in front of Seoul City Hall. The Korean Supreme Court ordered compensation of four billion won to be paid out to fifteen Korean victims of Japanese wartime forced labor. With most of the victims already deceased, even their families have different opinions as to whether to accept the government's solution or not. The Korean government plans to meet with each victim to explain the solution's purpose and obtain their consent.

