[Anchor Lead]
The interim leader of the ruling People Power Party says the government's proposal to compensate Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor will serve as a new starting point to resolve the issue from a broader, future-oriented perspective. In a meeting with reporters on Monday, Chung Jin-suk said that the government must have painstakingly worked to come up with the plan, as the issue of wartime forced labor is like passing around the bomb and none of former administrations left it unresolved. He added this is not the end of the efforts to resolve the issue but the start.
The chairman of the main opposition Democratic Party says the government's forced labor compensation plan is as humiliating as the Joseon Dynasty's submission to the invading Qing Dynasty forces in 1636. Lee Jae-myung said the Yoon administration has opted for a path to betray history and justice.
입력 2023-03-06 15:07:27
수정2023-03-06 16:45:05
