KIM SUNG-HAN TO DISCUSS U.S. CHIPS ACT News Today 입력 2023.03.06 (15:07) 수정 2023.03.06 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Nat’l security advisor Kim Sung-han has visited the United States to discuss key issues between South Korea and U.S. ahead of a possible summit between the two countries next month. Upon his arrival, Kim said the two countries will discuss the U.S.' controversial Chips and Science Act.



[Pkg]



Upon his arrival at Dulles Airport in Washington, South Korea's national security advisor Kim Sung-han said the two countries will discuss the U.S.' controversial Chips and Science Act. Kim says he wants to hear Washington's stance because even allies can have different priorities.



[Soundbite] Kim Sung-han(Nat’l Security advisor) : "I want to have frank discussions, because even though allies can share their interests, they can have different priorities."



The South Korean diplomat is going to hold frank discussions on excess profit sharing and facility disclosure, two requirements that companies receiving chips incentives for their semiconductor investments must comply with under the chips act. Kim has also vowed to address U.S. policies that run counter to Korea's economic interests, as the two countries are in the same boat when it comes to supply chain cooperation. However, he added it's important to find out Washington's true intentions - something that has not been disclosed to Korea so far - regarding the chip and battery sectors. Kim said he would also discuss ways to bolster the U.S.' extended deterrence, or nuclear umbrella, to stave off North Korea's nuclear threats.



[Soundbite] Kim Sung-han(Nat’l Security advisor) : "I will focus on ways to enhance the trust of the Korean public in the nuclear umbrella. I will consider all the options."



With a Seoul-Washington summit slated to take place in the U.S. next month, the national security advisor plans to discuss and finalize the time, level, and agenda of the talks during his five-day visit.

입력 2023-03-06 15:07:27 수정 2023-03-06 16:45:05

