KEY LONE STAR FIGURE APPREHENDED News Today 입력 2023.03.06 (15:07) 수정 2023.03.06 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Former Lone Star Seoul branch head Steven Lee, who led the U.S. equity fund's acquisition of Korea Exchange Bank at below-market price, was taken into custody in New Jersey. The ministry plans to hold an extradition trial in the states to bring the fugitive back to Korea as soon as possible.



[Pkg]



Former Lone Star Seoul branch head Steven Lee was taken into custody in New Jersey on March 2 local time. South Korea's Justice Ministry and U.S. authorities coordinated efforts to apprehend him. Lee has been regarded as a key figure in the allegation that the American private equity firm acquired the Korea Exchange Bank at below-market price back in 2003 and sold it at a higher price to reap large profits. Lee reportedly contacted multiple policymakers and financial figures in Korea at the time to discuss the deal. When the scandal broke out, Lee was reported to law enforcement authorities by civic groups and the parliament. Prosecutors launched a probe in 2006, but Lee had already left the country in September of the prior year. Prosecutors suspended the indictment in 2006 and requested the U.S. to extradite him. He was finally apprehended 17 years later. During the 2006 probe, the prosecutors accused Lee of breach of trust, tax evasion and embezzlement through the illegal sale of the Korea Exchange Bank and profit manipulation. But the investigation stalled because they failed to take him into custody. Every time the scandal was brought up by the political and business circles, Lee was mentioned as a key figure who knew exactly what happened, and the Justice Ministry had continued international cooperation to apprehend him. The ministry plans to hold an extradition trial in the states to bring the fugitive back to Korea as soon as possible.

KEY LONE STAR FIGURE APPREHENDED

