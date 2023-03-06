기사 본문 영역

POLICE TO SET UP CYBER TERROR TASKFORCE
입력 2023.03.06 (15:07) 수정 2023.03.06 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The police will set up a taskforce to crack down on cyber terrorism . The National Office of Investigation announced the plan on Monday, saying that the dark web-related activities, virtual asset frauds and DDoS attacks are the three major types of cyber crimes. The dark web refers to a network service used to share and spread child sexual abuse materials.
