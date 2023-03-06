POLICE TO SET UP CYBER TERROR TASKFORCE

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The police will set up a taskforce to crack down on cyber terrorism . The National Office of Investigation announced the plan on Monday, saying that the dark web-related activities, virtual asset frauds and DDoS attacks are the three major types of cyber crimes. The dark web refers to a network service used to share and spread child sexual abuse materials.
