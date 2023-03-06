15 DAYS OF WILDFIRES IN DAEGU News Today 입력 2023.03.06 (15:07) 수정 2023.03.06 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Wildfires have been occurring everyday for 15 straight days in the Daegu and Gyeongsangbuk-do region. As the atmosphere becomes drier in spring, extra caution is needed for wildfire prevention.



[Pkg]



A fire broke out on Saturday afternoon at Apsan Mountain near downtown Daegu. The fire was extinguished after four and a half hours, but not before it burned down four hectares of forest. Firefighters had a hard time putting the fire out since the flames spread farther overnight across the rugged terrain.



[Soundbite] Park Jeong-hee(Firefighter, Apsan Park Management Office) : "The mountain is very rugged and steep. So it was hard entering the park after sunset to put the fire out."



Another wild fire was reported at Namcheon-myeon in the city of Gyeongsan yesterday afternoon. Seven helicopters were dispatched and put the fire out in three hours. Weather conditions have been dry recently, causing a string of forest fires mostly in the southeast In fact, there's been wildfires everyday for fifteen days straight, from February 19th to March 5th. The risk of wild fire grows as temperatures rise and the atmosphere becomes drier in spring. Rain levels recorded in Daegu and Gyeongsangbuk-do Province were at just 19 millimeters in the past month, only 56% of the previous level. To prevent forest fires, people shouldn't burn trash or field ridges. Hikers too shouldn't use materials that could catch fire.



[Soundbite] Kim Jung-rak(Daegu Regional Office of Meteorology) : "It may rain on the 9th, but the forecast is very likely to change. So, the dry weather is to continue for some time. Most of the forest fires are caused accidentally, so we ask the public to be extra careful."



The Korea Forest Service will schedule a wild fire alert period until May 15th and take full preventive measures.

