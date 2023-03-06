BUSAN MUSEUM REBORN AS CULTURAL SPACE News Today 입력 2023.03.06 (15:07) 수정 2023.03.06 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



An old Modern History Museum in Busan, a symbolic building that witnessed both ups and downs of Korea's contemporary and modern history, has been reborn as an annex building of the Busan Modern and Contemporary History Museum. Not only can visitors access literature and data that shows the city's history, but the museum is expected to play a significant role as a cultural hub.



[Pkg]



The old Busan Modern History Museum, built in western architectural style, is situated in the middle of the city. It served as the base of invasion into the Korean Peninsula during the Japanese colonial rule and then as the American cultural center after Korea gained independence. More recently, the building was set on fire during the democratization movement in the 1980s. It has witnessed the ups and downs of Korea's contemporary and modern history. This historical place is reborn as an annex building of the Busan Modern and Contemporary History Museum.



[Soundbite] Kim Ki-yong(Busan Modern and Contemporary History Museum) : "It’s important to preserve the building as it was, but it’s also important to turn it into a place where many people can visit and enjoy."



To attract visitors to this meaningful place, the building now houses a library and an exhibit hall. Some ten thousand books and various materials on the city's contemporary and modern history are stored in the building. Local culture can be enjoyed in the old city center, which has been lacking historical and cultural spaces. The new museum annex is expected to serve as a hub that connects various historical sites scattered across the city such as the famed Gukje Market and the provisional government building.



[Soundbite] Nam Song-woo(Institute for Humanistic Society) : "If various programs are offered, this place would be known not only as an attraction in Busan, but as a new place of history and humanities in Korea."



The museum plans to provide citizens with a wide range of programs on humanities, such as book talks and cultural performances. In December, the old Bank of Korea Busan headquarters building will reopen as the main building of the Busan Modern & Contemporary History Museum to serve as a new site bridging the past and present.

BUSAN MUSEUM REBORN AS CULTURAL SPACE

입력 2023-03-06 15:07:27 수정 2023-03-06 16:45:06 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



An old Modern History Museum in Busan, a symbolic building that witnessed both ups and downs of Korea's contemporary and modern history, has been reborn as an annex building of the Busan Modern and Contemporary History Museum. Not only can visitors access literature and data that shows the city's history, but the museum is expected to play a significant role as a cultural hub.



[Pkg]



The old Busan Modern History Museum, built in western architectural style, is situated in the middle of the city. It served as the base of invasion into the Korean Peninsula during the Japanese colonial rule and then as the American cultural center after Korea gained independence. More recently, the building was set on fire during the democratization movement in the 1980s. It has witnessed the ups and downs of Korea's contemporary and modern history. This historical place is reborn as an annex building of the Busan Modern and Contemporary History Museum.



[Soundbite] Kim Ki-yong(Busan Modern and Contemporary History Museum) : "It’s important to preserve the building as it was, but it’s also important to turn it into a place where many people can visit and enjoy."



To attract visitors to this meaningful place, the building now houses a library and an exhibit hall. Some ten thousand books and various materials on the city's contemporary and modern history are stored in the building. Local culture can be enjoyed in the old city center, which has been lacking historical and cultural spaces. The new museum annex is expected to serve as a hub that connects various historical sites scattered across the city such as the famed Gukje Market and the provisional government building.



[Soundbite] Nam Song-woo(Institute for Humanistic Society) : "If various programs are offered, this place would be known not only as an attraction in Busan, but as a new place of history and humanities in Korea."



The museum plans to provide citizens with a wide range of programs on humanities, such as book talks and cultural performances. In December, the old Bank of Korea Busan headquarters building will reopen as the main building of the Busan Modern & Contemporary History Museum to serve as a new site bridging the past and present.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

