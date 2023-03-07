“PLAN TO IMPROVE FUTURE TIES WITH JAPAN” News Today 입력 2023.03.07 (15:06) 수정 2023.03.07 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Meanwhile, President Yoon Suk Yeol said the recent decision was made in consideration of the future of Korea's ties with Japan. The presidential office added that it believed the Japanese government has done everything they could. The ruling party said it was a major decision, whereas the opposition said the decision hurt the victims once again.



[Pkg]



President Yoon says his administration's decision on forced labor compensation takes into consideration the future of Korea's ties with Japan.



[Soundbite] Lee Do-woon(Presidential Spokesperson) : "The decision seeks to promote future-oriented relations between S. Korea and Japan to usher in a new era..."



The presidential office is blaming the previous administration for failing to address export restrictions on Korea and the suspension of bilateral cooperation in national security following the 2018 ruling on forced labor compensation. It says the country has gained nothing by iterating anti-Japanese slogans and demanding compensation and further apology, which has done nothing to improve bilateral relations. In other words, the current administration wants to pursue realistic interests. It also added it "assesses" Tokyo's indirect apology.



[Soundbite] Kim Tae-hyo(First deputy chief of Presidential Nat'l Security office) : "We assess the Japanese government's pledge to work from various angles toward promoting future-oriented bilateral relations while reaffirming its remorse and apology for the past."



The Yoon administration hopes this will help bolster national security cooperation among South Korea, the U.S. and Japan in countering North Korea's nuclear threat, meanwhile promoting cooperation in cutting-edge technology, materials, components and equipment. More detailed discussions on the matters will likely be held at a Korea-Japan summit that may take place in Japan as early as this month.



[Soundbite] Chung Jin-suk(PPP Emergency Committee chief) : "The ball is in Japan’s court. It should decide whether to solve this issue from the standpoint of the future of bilateral relations."



The opposition bloc lashed out at the Yoon administration by stating, talking about the future and national interests without proper apology or compensation from Japan is nothing less than "begging." The opposition stated that the government's decision is a denial of the court ruling and a diplomatic disaster that shows zero effort in improving the status of a nation.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(Chair, Democratic Party) : "The Yoon administration has eventually chosen to betray historical justice. It’s the most shameful diplomatic incident similar to the humiliation at Samjeondo."



The presidential office says the decision on forced labor compensation is based on the belief that there is nothing else Tokyo can do at this point, adding it will watch further if the Japanese government or corporations will show a more proactive stance.

