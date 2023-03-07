U.S. WELCOMES KOREA-JAPAN ANNOUNCEMENTS News Today 입력 2023.03.07 (15:07) 수정 2023.03.07 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The U.S. hailed South Korea's forced labor compensation plan by releasing an official statement. President Joe Biden positively assessed the possibility of improvements in Korea and Japan's bilateral ties, adding that he looks forward to continuing to strengthen and enhance the trilateral ties among the U.S., Korea and Japan.



[Pkg]



U.S. President Joe Biden hailed Korea's forced labor compensation plan in a statement issued through the White House at about one and a half hours after Seoul's foreign ministry announced the plan. Biden said the Korea-Japan announcements mark a groundbreaking new chapter of cooperation and partnership between two of the U.S.' closest allies. He said the moves will help uphold and advance shared visions for a free and open Indo-Pacific. Biden added he looks forward to continuing to strengthen and enhance the trilateral ties among the U.S., Korea and Japan. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also called the announcements a historic and momentous achievement, calling on the international community to join Washington's commendation. These assessments indicate the U.S. has concluded that Korea and Japan accepted its request to solve historical disputes and consolidate cooperation. The U.S. has been underscoring the need for Korea and Japan to improve bilateral ties in order to enhance regional security and address North Korea's nuclear ambition and challenges posed by China.



[Soundbite] Ned Price(U.S. State Dept. Spokesperson)



Blinken also held a meeting with National Security Advisor Kim Sung-han in Washington on Monday, local time. They discussed pending diplomatic issues including a scheduled Korea-U.S. summit. Observers say that with the improvements in Seoul-Tokyo relations, a series of meetings among the heads of the three allies will likely take place in the near future.

