NEW WORKWEEK EYES WORK FLEXIBILITY News Today 입력 2023.03.07 (15:07)

[Anchor Lead]



The government is planning to overhaul the current 52-hour work week system by abolishing such work-time limit. The new regulation seeks to allow working hours to be calculated not only on a weekly basis, but also on a monthly, quarterly and biannual basis. This will allow the maximum weekly work hours to be extended to 69 hours.



[Pkg]



The government is looking to overhaul the standing work hour system by allowing employees to work and then rest longer at once. Under the current 52-hour workweek regulation, workers are permitted to work up to 12 extra hours per week. The government wants to abolish this rule. The new regulation seeks to allow working hours to be calculated not only on a weekly basis, but also on a monthly, quarterly and biannual basis as well so workers can work longer extra hours at once. For instance, if an employee were to work 64 hours a week in the first and second weeks of the month, one will be permitted to work shorter hours in the third and fourth weeks. The maximum weekly work hours will be extended to 69 total. However, the median weekly work hours for four weeks must not go beyond 64 hours. In order to protect the well-being of the workers, a 69-hour work week must guarantee the right to rest for 11 hours straight. For example, workers who start working at 9 a.m. for two days in a row must stop working at 10 p.m. at the latest. If their weekly work hours do not exceed 64, they are not required to take that 11-hour break. The government plans to permit employees to work flexible working hours up to three months instead of the one month, and reduce the undesirable effects of the inclusive wage system such as fatigue by stepping up labor inspection.



[Soundbite] Lee Jung-sik(Minister of Employment and Labor) : "The current law fails to reflect the diversifying demands of labor and management. We will do away with the old system, which has been in place for 70 years and build a new paradigm of work hours."



A work hour saving system will also be introduced. Employees will be allowed to save overtime work hours as paid leave days either partially or as one extended leave. Labor representatives will be appointed to collect worker opinions in varying sectors and jobs. For instance, when minority office workers at manufacturing business sites demand certain working conditions, the labor representatives including labor unions must reflect their opinions. However, the government's plan does not offer the guarantee of the workers' right to protect their health and well-being when working late at night or a solution to prevent unpaid overtime, and only stipulates these aspects are subject to further surveys. The government is to submit the proposal to revise the law to parliament in the summer, but clashes are expected as the opposition bloc and the labor circles are strongly opposing the impending changes.

