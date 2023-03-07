DISPUTED REVISION TO WORKWEEK RULES News Today 입력 2023.03.07 (15:07) 수정 2023.03.07 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Management welcomed the government's latest revision to the work hour system, whereas the labor circle criticized the move, calling their decision an 'encouragement to overwork'. Let's take a look at some of the key points of the dispute.



[Pkg]



The biggest dispute in the latest revision to the work hour system is that workers will be permitted to work up to 69 hours per week. Given the criteria attributing death caused by overwork to a four week average of working for 64 hours a week, labor circles have slammed the revision as working people to near death. The government refutes the criticism, noting the average workweek of full time jobs was 38 hours last year. However longer hours of hidden work are likely not included in official data. The number of workers recognized for overwork-related industrial accidents jumped from 205 in 2017 to 289 in 2021. The gist of the revision is allowing flexibility to work or rest in a concentrated manner. However at small-scale workplaces, resting as much as you work is not a feasible reality.



[Soundbite] Park Tae-hyeon(Metal workers union under KCTU) : "Work teams comprise a fixed number of people. So if one person wants to take time off, employers of course don’t like that as it affects production."



Citing cases of France and Germany, the government stresses that applying a weekly basis unit in assessing overtime work does not comply with global standards. However, working conditions are fundamentally different in Europe, such as shorter work hours overall and the mandatory 11-hour rest rule for every 24 hours of work.



[Soundbite] Park Seong-woo(Labor attorney, anti-workplace abuse hotline) : "Germany has the shortest work hours in the OECD at 1,400 hours a year, some 500 hours less than S. Korea."



The government expects a so-called savings account system on work hours will help boost work-life balance. But critics remain skeptical as workers often don't even get to use their existing annual leave. In 2020, 71% of annual leave days were consumed. In the case of micro businesses with fewer than five employees, just six days of rest were reported on average.



[Soundbite] (Worker at small business (VOICE MODIFIED)) : "It’s difficult to use leave days when we are told to rest just once a month or face a bad personnel evaluation."



As the revision process lacked consultation with the two major labor union groups, some observers predict major difficulties in the new rules' implementation.

