WORKERS WELFARE CENTERS SUBJECT TO RENT News Today 입력 2023.03.07 (15:07) 수정 2023.03.07 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Workers' welfare centers were operated by Seoul branches of the Federation of Korean Trade Unions and the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions rent free, entrusted by the Seoul city government. A bill designed to end the unions' free use of the buildings has been submitted to the Seoul City Council. Now if it passes the city council's plenary session, they have to pay rent starting September, which caused immediate backlash by the unions.



[Pkg]



This 30-year-old, six-story building is a welfare center for workers. It houses the headquarters of the Federation of Korean Trade Unions, a legal counseling office and a community shelter.



[Soundbite] Kim Jeong-gyun(Federation of Korean Trade Unions) : "We hold events and sports festivals for laborers and citizens. We extend an invitation to Seoul citizens on occasions like Labor Day."



This is another welfare center for workers. On the third and fourth floor are the Seoul office of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions and the office of another labor union as well as a gym and a library for local residents. Entrusted by the Seoul city government, Seoul branches of the Federation of Korean Trade Unions and the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions operate these workers' welfare centers. But they don't pay rent in accordance with the labor ministry's rules. A bill designed to end the unions' free use of the buildings has been submitted to the Seoul City Council. According to the bill, the centers run few programs to enhance welfare and have virtually been used as labor union offices. It provides the criteria to collect rent from those using the buildings.



[Soundbite] Kim Ji-hyang(Seoul City Councilor, People Power Party) : "The centers are meant to run various programs for worker welfare. But now, they are not adhering to its original purpose."



But the two unions are up in arms about the bill itself. Just part of the centers are used as labor union offices in accordance with the rule and their major job is to operate the welfare programs.



[Soundbite] Lee Si-jeong(Gangbuk Workers Welfare Center) : "Under the Seoul city government's rules, up to 15 percent of the entire space can be used as labor union offices. We are now using it in accordance with the rule and local residents are also actively using the center."



Approved by a related committee, the bill will be put to a vote at the city council's plenary session on Friday. Once the bill is enacted, the Seoul city government will set rent starting from September 25 and then select new operators for the centers.

WORKERS WELFARE CENTERS SUBJECT TO RENT

입력 2023-03-07 15:07:00 수정 2023-03-07 16:45:07 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Workers' welfare centers were operated by Seoul branches of the Federation of Korean Trade Unions and the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions rent free, entrusted by the Seoul city government. A bill designed to end the unions' free use of the buildings has been submitted to the Seoul City Council. Now if it passes the city council's plenary session, they have to pay rent starting September, which caused immediate backlash by the unions.



[Pkg]



This 30-year-old, six-story building is a welfare center for workers. It houses the headquarters of the Federation of Korean Trade Unions, a legal counseling office and a community shelter.



[Soundbite] Kim Jeong-gyun(Federation of Korean Trade Unions) : "We hold events and sports festivals for laborers and citizens. We extend an invitation to Seoul citizens on occasions like Labor Day."



This is another welfare center for workers. On the third and fourth floor are the Seoul office of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions and the office of another labor union as well as a gym and a library for local residents. Entrusted by the Seoul city government, Seoul branches of the Federation of Korean Trade Unions and the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions operate these workers' welfare centers. But they don't pay rent in accordance with the labor ministry's rules. A bill designed to end the unions' free use of the buildings has been submitted to the Seoul City Council. According to the bill, the centers run few programs to enhance welfare and have virtually been used as labor union offices. It provides the criteria to collect rent from those using the buildings.



[Soundbite] Kim Ji-hyang(Seoul City Councilor, People Power Party) : "The centers are meant to run various programs for worker welfare. But now, they are not adhering to its original purpose."



But the two unions are up in arms about the bill itself. Just part of the centers are used as labor union offices in accordance with the rule and their major job is to operate the welfare programs.



[Soundbite] Lee Si-jeong(Gangbuk Workers Welfare Center) : "Under the Seoul city government's rules, up to 15 percent of the entire space can be used as labor union offices. We are now using it in accordance with the rule and local residents are also actively using the center."



Approved by a related committee, the bill will be put to a vote at the city council's plenary session on Friday. Once the bill is enacted, the Seoul city government will set rent starting from September 25 and then select new operators for the centers.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

