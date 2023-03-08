WARTIME COMPENSATION PROCESS BEGINS News Today 입력 2023.03.08 (15:04) 수정 2023.03.08 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The process to compensate victims of Japan's wartime forced labor by raising funds through donations from Korean companies instead of direct payment from responsible Japanese corporations has begun. Inquiries have been pouring in nationwide from people asking if they're eligible. The government will push to legislate a special law so that compensation is available to all victims even if they didn't file a lawsuit.



[Pkg]



Inquiries are pouring in to a domestic foundation tasked with providing compensation to victims of Japan's wartime forced labor. People want to know if they are eligible.



[Soundbite] Kim Yeong-chae(Family of forced labor victim) : "My father was on board the Ukishima Maru vessel and died when it sunk."



[Soundbite] Lee Gi-byeong(Foundation for Victims of Forced Mobilization by Imperial Japan) : "There were many phone inquiries from victims’ families while some paid us a visit."



The first recipients are 15 victims involved in Supreme Court rulings. Government and foundation officials will meet with them this week to brief them on the compensation plan and seek consent. The 15 individuals are expected to receive around 4 billion won which includes interest caused by delay. If nine other cases currently pending at the Supreme Court also side with plaintiffs, 10 billion won more would be needed. The foundation expects 16 South Korean firms which benefited from the 1965 treaty with Japan to make voluntary donations. Those firms have expressed plans to consider making contributions through a reasonable and adequate process. They conveyed a positive stance pledging to sincerely cooperate in implementing the social agreement. However some companies have balked at the idea citing breach of trust concerns. Others raise the issue of fairness. There are some 210-thousand forced labor victims recognized by the government and those who didn't file a lawsuit can't be compensated. The foundation will push to legislate a special law so that compensation is available to all victims, and will hold its first meeting on Friday to discuss the matter.

