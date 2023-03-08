FORCED LABOR VICTIMS BLAST GOV’T PLAN News Today 입력 2023.03.08 (15:04) 수정 2023.03.08 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Meanwhile, some victims visited the national assembly in protest of the plan and urged the government to withdraw its plan with the opposition party and civic groups. One of the victims of Japan's wartime forced labor Yang Geum-deok made her stance clear by saying she will not receive the money even if she dies of starvation, and Kim Sung-joo publicly spoke about hurtful memories from the past.



[Pkg]



[Soundbite] "Withdraw the gov’t decision on forced labor!"



Voices condemning the government's decision on forced labor compensation resonate in front of the National Assembly. Protesters are urging the government to withdraw its decision, calling it "national humiliation" similar to what Korea went through when it was annexed by Japan in 1910. These two women were conscripted to work for Mitsubishi's aircraft factory in Nagoya, Japan, at the age of 13. They say the only thing that can relieve their anguish is Japan's sincere apology.



[Soundbite] Yang Geum-deok(Victim of Japanese wartime forced labor) : "I’m not getting that money even if I starve to death. Is Yoon Suk Yeol really Korean? Where is he from?"



Kim Sung-joo lost her left forefinger during forced labor. It is still devastating for her to recall how her Japanese boss playfully tossed her finger to tease her.



[Soundbite] Kim Sung-joo(Victim of Japanese wartime forced labor) : "We would forgive them right away if they apologized now."



The opposition party is demanding the president's apology for voluntarily surrendering the nation to the perpetrator, Japan. It says Yoon must remember what happened after the Park Geun-hye administration signed the 2015 agreement on Japan's wartime sexual slavery issue.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(Chair, Democratic Party) : "It’s a humiliation to our nation. It hurts our dignity as a nation and causes even more pain to the victims."



The forced labor victims and civic groups have launched a pan-national petition to demand the invalidation of the government's decision exempting Japan from compensation, and will hold a rally in Seoul Square this Saturday.

