KOREA TO FOUND A DRONE OPERATIONS UNIT
입력 2023.03.08 (15:04) 수정 2023.03.08 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

A new drone operations command will be established in July at the earliest to counter North Korea's drone infiltration. The Joint Chiefs of Staff announced today that the new command will be founded in the latter half of this year but its location and other details have not been finalized yet. The JCS explained that a comprehensive plan encompassing operational concepts, command chains, organization and combat capability is being designed and its operational concepts and tactics will be developed by studying other countries' drone operation programs.
