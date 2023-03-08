NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2023.03.08 (15:04) 수정 2023.03.08 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



As the number of newly employed workers is projected to fall dramatically this year, the government plans to speed up its policy plans to increase jobs, such as executing over 70% of its job creation budget in the first half of the year. Deputy Prime Minister Choo Kyung-ho said at today's emergency economic ministers' meeting that job creation projects already drawn up will be carried out promptly to improve hiring conditions and address the urgent problem of worker shortage at industrial sites. As for the slowdown in the number of employed people, the Deputy Prime Minister pointed to multiple factors such as statistical base effects from last year's employment surge, aging and other demographic changes, and economic downturn.

Jurgen Klinsmann, the Korean national football team's new head coach, arrived in Korea this morning. After receiving flowers and other gifts, he said that he is very proud and honored to take the helm of Korea's national football team. Coach Klinsmann's first public appearance is a press conference held at the Paju National Football Center tomorrow afternoon. He will then get ready for his first match as Korea's head coach in March.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2023-03-08 15:04:20 수정 2023-03-08 16:45:04 News Today

