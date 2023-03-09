KIM GI-HYEON ELECTED AS NEW PPP CHAIR News Today 입력 2023.03.09 (15:05) 수정 2023.03.09 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Kim Gi-hyeon won the chairmanship of the ruling People Power Party at the national convention held Wednesday. He will lead the PPP for the next two years. He won 52.9 percent of the votes. Members of the new Supreme Council were elected as well, comprised of 'pro-Yoon' figures.



[Pkg]



[Soundbite] "The new chair of PPP is Kim Gi-hyeon!"



There was no surprising result. It went as expected. Kim Gi-hyeon won the chairmanship of the ruling People Power Party at the national convention, which rely only on party member votes. Kim garnered 52.9 percent, more than half of the votes cast, blocking the possibility of holding a round of runoffs. All other candidates had to accept their defeat. The results indicate the party members' hopes for stable ties between the administration and the party in the early years of President Yoon Suk Yeol. The new PPP leader said now is the time to address economic issues and improve the livelihood of the people. He then pledged to lead the Yoon administration to success and support its push to reform the labor, education and pension sectors.



[Soundbite] Kim Gi-hyeon(New chair, People Power Party) : "I will work hard to help the party and the Yoon administration succeed and achieve an overwhelming victory in next year’s parliamentary elections. This is my responsibility and duty."



Apparently aware of the dispute over the president's personal pick, which led to an internal conflict, Kim called out the names of his rivals and vowed to achieve internal unity.



[Soundbite] Kim Gi-hyeon(New chair, People Power Party) : "Candidates Ahn Cheol-soo, Hwang Kyo-ahn, Chun Ha-ram, I will build a unified People Power Party by promoting solidarity, tolerance and impartiality."



The new leadership was filled with pro-Yoon figures. Kim Jae-won, Kim Byung-min, Cho Su-jin and Tae Yong-ho were elected as members of the new Supreme Council. Another Yoon loyalist Jang Ye-chan was selected as the party's youth representative. With the election of the new chairman, the ruling party will end an eight-month interim leadership system. The new leadership will focus on reorganizing the party and selecting new party officials. Meanwhile, the Democratic Party said electing Kim Gi-hyeon is an expected result that was based on the presidential office's scenario. The main opposition party also called it the death of party democracy. The minor opposition Justice Party asked Kim to become a ruling party leader who is able to deliver frank and necessary messages to the president.

