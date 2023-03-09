기사 본문 영역

NEW PPP CHAIR BEGINS OFFICIAL DUTIES
[Anchor Lead]

As his first official schedule, new People Power Party Chairman Kim Gi-hyeon visited the Seoul National Cemetery with new Supreme Council members and key party officials on Thursday. He then visited the graves of former presidents Rhee Syng-man, Park Chung-hee, Kim Dae-jung and Kim Young-sam. Later in the day, Kim chaired the FIRST meeting of the party's new Supreme Council and met with senior presidential secretary for political affairs Lee Jin-bok.
