기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
As his first official schedule, new People Power Party Chairman Kim Gi-hyeon visited the Seoul National Cemetery with new Supreme Council members and key party officials on Thursday. He then visited the graves of former presidents Rhee Syng-man, Park Chung-hee, Kim Dae-jung and Kim Young-sam. Later in the day, Kim chaired the FIRST meeting of the party's new Supreme Council and met with senior presidential secretary for political affairs Lee Jin-bok.
As his first official schedule, new People Power Party Chairman Kim Gi-hyeon visited the Seoul National Cemetery with new Supreme Council members and key party officials on Thursday. He then visited the graves of former presidents Rhee Syng-man, Park Chung-hee, Kim Dae-jung and Kim Young-sam. Later in the day, Kim chaired the FIRST meeting of the party's new Supreme Council and met with senior presidential secretary for political affairs Lee Jin-bok.
- NEW PPP CHAIR BEGINS OFFICIAL DUTIES
-
- 입력 2023-03-09 15:05:23
- 수정2023-03-09 16:45:05
[Anchor Lead]
As his first official schedule, new People Power Party Chairman Kim Gi-hyeon visited the Seoul National Cemetery with new Supreme Council members and key party officials on Thursday. He then visited the graves of former presidents Rhee Syng-man, Park Chung-hee, Kim Dae-jung and Kim Young-sam. Later in the day, Kim chaired the FIRST meeting of the party's new Supreme Council and met with senior presidential secretary for political affairs Lee Jin-bok.
As his first official schedule, new People Power Party Chairman Kim Gi-hyeon visited the Seoul National Cemetery with new Supreme Council members and key party officials on Thursday. He then visited the graves of former presidents Rhee Syng-man, Park Chung-hee, Kim Dae-jung and Kim Young-sam. Later in the day, Kim chaired the FIRST meeting of the party's new Supreme Council and met with senior presidential secretary for political affairs Lee Jin-bok.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
- KBS의 기사 모음