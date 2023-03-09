“N. KOREA EXPECTS NUKE POWER RECOGNITION” News Today 입력 2023.03.09 (15:05) 수정 2023.03.09 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



An official assessment was made by the U.S. Nat’l Intelligence authority that Kim Jong-un has no intention of giving up nuclear and missile programs. The assessment also said that North Korea is continuing its provocations to reinforce its status as a de facto nuclear power.



[Pkg]



The Annual Threat Assessment published by the U.S. Office of the Director of National Intelligence says that Kim Jong-un has no intention of giving up nuclear and missile programs. The report says, "Kim almost certainly views nuclear weapons and ICBMs as the ultimate guarantor of his autocratic rule." Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines added the North Korean leader believes "that over time he will gain international acceptance as a nuclear power." Haines told the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence that North Korea's pursuit of status as a de facto nuclear power is behind its periodic provocations.



[Soundbite] Avril Haines(Director of Nat’l Intelligence)



Based on this analysis, the DNI has defined the North Korean military as a grave threat to the U.S. and its allies. It also warned of the possibility of North Korean cyber attacks targeting American businesses and critical infrastructure networks. The DNI's annual report, which is based on assessments by all intel organs in the U.S. including the CIA, says North Korea is the fourth biggest threat after China, Russia and Iran.

“N. KOREA EXPECTS NUKE POWER RECOGNITION”

입력 2023-03-09 15:05:23 수정 2023-03-09 16:45:05 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



An official assessment was made by the U.S. Nat’l Intelligence authority that Kim Jong-un has no intention of giving up nuclear and missile programs. The assessment also said that North Korea is continuing its provocations to reinforce its status as a de facto nuclear power.



[Pkg]



The Annual Threat Assessment published by the U.S. Office of the Director of National Intelligence says that Kim Jong-un has no intention of giving up nuclear and missile programs. The report says, "Kim almost certainly views nuclear weapons and ICBMs as the ultimate guarantor of his autocratic rule." Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines added the North Korean leader believes "that over time he will gain international acceptance as a nuclear power." Haines told the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence that North Korea's pursuit of status as a de facto nuclear power is behind its periodic provocations.



[Soundbite] Avril Haines(Director of Nat’l Intelligence)



Based on this analysis, the DNI has defined the North Korean military as a grave threat to the U.S. and its allies. It also warned of the possibility of North Korean cyber attacks targeting American businesses and critical infrastructure networks. The DNI's annual report, which is based on assessments by all intel organs in the U.S. including the CIA, says North Korea is the fourth biggest threat after China, Russia and Iran.