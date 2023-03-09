기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
South Korea and the U.S. will strengthen cooperation in investigating North Korea's theft of virtual assets. According to the Foreign Ministry on Thursday, the two countries held a working-level meeting in Washington and discussed ways to block the North's illegal cyber activities. They agreed to step up independent sanctions on the regime and take other various measures including issuing a joint warning against the cyber threat posed by North Korea.
- TOUGHER ACTION ON N. KOREAN CRYPTO THEFT
