GOV'T DISCUSS PUBLIC TRANSPORT MASK RULE News Today 입력 2023.03.09

[Anchor Lead]



It has been confirmed that the government is reportedly discussing the possibility of lifting the mask mandate for public transportations. This was discussed at the meeting with the infectious disease response advisory committee, and the final decision is expected as early as next week.



[Pkg]



Most of the customers at this supermarket are seen wearing face masks. They lower the mask only briefly to taste the samples and proceed to put them back on immediately.



[Soundbite] Kim Seon-mi(Goyang resident) : "People still think they should mask up in crowded places. My kids still wear masks at school and kindergarten."



Masking up indoors has been optional in most places. The indoor mask mandate currently applies only to public transportation, hospitals and other especially high-risk facilities



[Soundbite] Lim Suk-young(Central Disease Control HQs) : "COVID-19 cases has been on the decline for nine consecutive weeks. The winter outbreak appears to be subsiding and stabilizing."



The government is reportedly discussing the possibility of lifting the mask mandate for public transportations first. Previously, the government said it would discuss the easing of the remaining COVID restrictions after the WHO declares that COVID-19 is no longer a public health emergency. An official from the infectious disease response advisory committee said the government requested at a meeting on March 7 to consider lifting the mask rule for public transportation, and the final decision is expected as early as next week. Another official said although no conclusion was reached at the meeting, many of the advisers said lifting the indoor mask mandate completely was appropriate at this point. The final decision will likely depend on the number of new COVID-19 cases this week, as they have been up from the week prior for the seventh consecutive day.

