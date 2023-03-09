LOTTERY SALES REACH RECORD HIGH LEVELS News Today 입력 2023.03.09 (15:05) 수정 2023.03.09 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Our next report might have to do with high inflation. The sales of lottery tickets last year surpassed six trillion won for the first time. Money spent on buying lottery tickets by the lower 20% of the income bracket surged in particular.



[Pkg]



This store produced more than 100 second-place winners in last week's lottery. it's packed with people buying lottery tickets. Several people said they buy lottery tickets every week.



[Soundbite] Lim So-yeon(Lottery Ticket Buyer) : "I keep expecting such windfalls because my expenditures keep growing yet my assets stay the same."



The sales of lottery tickets stood at slightly over four trillion won in 2017 but exceeded five trillion won in 2020, the first year of the pandemic. Last year it soared past six trillion won. It keeps setting new records every year. What stands out is the amount of money spent on buying lottery tickets by the lower 20% of the income bracket. This group's expenditure on lottery ticket purchases grew over 27% last year while that of the upper 20% increased just 7% during that time span. The gap grows even wider when actual spending reflecting inflation is factored in. The spending increase in lottery-related items of the lower 20% was more than ten times that of the upper 20%.



[Soundbite] (Lottery Ticket Buyer (VOICE MODIFIED)) : "Would the rich buy lottery? I don't think people with more than KRW 1 bn would. People naturally look for a jackpot when utility charges and oil prices keep rising and their income remain the same."



This indicates that the lower income bracket spent more money on buying lottery even while cutting expenses.



[Soundbite] Joo Won(Hyundai Research Institute) : "Some can’t afford to invest in real estate or stocks, so they buy lottery tickets with a glimmer of hope for a brighter future."



The government plans to issue a record amount of lottery tickets this year in the amount of some 6.7 trillion won.

