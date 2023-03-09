SEOUL TO AMP UP AID FOR INFERTILE COUPLES News Today 입력 2023.03.09 (15:05) 수정 2023.03.09 (16:49)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The city of Seoul which recorded the lowest total fertility rate last year announced their plans to resolve this low birthrate issue. The Seoul government will provide up to 1.1 million won per treatment for infertile married couples, which amount to 80,000 people just in Seoul alone. They will also provide up to two million won in subsidies for women who want to freeze their eggs.



[Pkg]



This 42-year-old woman has been receiving infertility treatments for five years now. Even with the government subsidy, she has to pay more than two million won per session.



[Soundbite] Moon ○○(Infertility procedure recipient(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "The greatest fear is that my share of the cost keeps growing as I undergo repeated procedures. I can’t afford continuous treatments."



The city of Seoul recorded the lowest total fertility rate last year at 0.59. Now the municipal government is set to solve this low birthrate issue by offering subsidies to infertile couples. The Seoul government will now extend subsidies to all couples instead of limiting it to couples with a median income under 180% for infertility treatments. They stand to receive up to 1.1 million won per procedure. There's a number of infertility treatmeants couples can choose from. Previously, there was a top cap on the number of times one can receive subsidies for each of the procedures. That limit is to be removed and couples can now receive subsidy for any mixture they want up to 22 times total.



[Soundbite] Oh Se-hoon(Seoul Mayor) : "One out of ten babies is said to be born after infertility treatments. We decided to strengthen the subsidy programs and help those who want to have a children."



Also, up to two million won will be provided to women who want to freeze their eggs in advance so that they could have the option to have healthy babies later in life. The subsidy program largely targets women in their 30s and 40s, but even women in their 20s are eligible if they are likely to experience premature menopause because of ovarian cancer or cancer treatment. The city will subsidize up to one million won for older pregnant women over the age of 35 to screen birth defects. Since multiple births is on the rise with infertility treatment, parents of twins, triplets and more will be enrolled in an insurance policy for their children for free.



[Soundbite] Prof. Hur Yun-jung(CHA University Fertility Center) : "Infertile couples stress that they can't get time off together. I hope that the social environment changes to solve the low birthrate issue."



The Seoul government plans to inject roughly 200 billion won to infertility subsidy programs over the next four years. The city will implement these programs after discussing ordinance revisions with the health and welfare ministry.

SEOUL TO AMP UP AID FOR INFERTILE COUPLES

입력 2023-03-09 15:05:24 수정 2023-03-09 16:49:38 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The city of Seoul which recorded the lowest total fertility rate last year announced their plans to resolve this low birthrate issue. The Seoul government will provide up to 1.1 million won per treatment for infertile married couples, which amount to 80,000 people just in Seoul alone. They will also provide up to two million won in subsidies for women who want to freeze their eggs.



[Pkg]



This 42-year-old woman has been receiving infertility treatments for five years now. Even with the government subsidy, she has to pay more than two million won per session.



[Soundbite] Moon ○○(Infertility procedure recipient(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "The greatest fear is that my share of the cost keeps growing as I undergo repeated procedures. I can’t afford continuous treatments."



The city of Seoul recorded the lowest total fertility rate last year at 0.59. Now the municipal government is set to solve this low birthrate issue by offering subsidies to infertile couples. The Seoul government will now extend subsidies to all couples instead of limiting it to couples with a median income under 180% for infertility treatments. They stand to receive up to 1.1 million won per procedure. There's a number of infertility treatmeants couples can choose from. Previously, there was a top cap on the number of times one can receive subsidies for each of the procedures. That limit is to be removed and couples can now receive subsidy for any mixture they want up to 22 times total.



[Soundbite] Oh Se-hoon(Seoul Mayor) : "One out of ten babies is said to be born after infertility treatments. We decided to strengthen the subsidy programs and help those who want to have a children."



Also, up to two million won will be provided to women who want to freeze their eggs in advance so that they could have the option to have healthy babies later in life. The subsidy program largely targets women in their 30s and 40s, but even women in their 20s are eligible if they are likely to experience premature menopause because of ovarian cancer or cancer treatment. The city will subsidize up to one million won for older pregnant women over the age of 35 to screen birth defects. Since multiple births is on the rise with infertility treatment, parents of twins, triplets and more will be enrolled in an insurance policy for their children for free.



[Soundbite] Prof. Hur Yun-jung(CHA University Fertility Center) : "Infertile couples stress that they can't get time off together. I hope that the social environment changes to solve the low birthrate issue."



The Seoul government plans to inject roughly 200 billion won to infertility subsidy programs over the next four years. The city will implement these programs after discussing ordinance revisions with the health and welfare ministry.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

