29-YEAR SCHOLARSHIP FOUNDATION CLOSED News Today 입력 2023.03.09 (15:05) 수정 2023.03.09 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



A special scholarship ceremony was held in Wonju Gangwondo Province. A scholarship foundation headed by an 84-year-old bookstore owner ended its project which had been carried out for 29 years. The last batch of scholarships were given to more than 500 students.



[Pkg]



One hundred high school students from Wonju have gathered in one place. All of them are here to receive scholarships.



[Soundbite] Won Jong-un(Chiak high school student) : "I am honored to receive this scholarship. When I grow up, I also want to help students."



The scholarship fund amounting to 280 million won has been delivered to 560 students from local schools. It's the remaining sum from a scholarship project that had been carried out for 29 years. The scholarship foundation is headed by an 84-year-old bookstore owner. He started the project in 1994 by paying tuition fees on behalf of seven students from low-income families. Helping others while running his bookstore to make a living and raise his four children wasn't easy. He did his best to deliver scholarships for 29 years. His kindness inspired others to lend a helping hand.



[Soundbite] Kwak Yong-min(Scholarship recipient) : "I wanted to return this kindness when I grew up. I have started my own philanthropic project, albeit small. It's too bad this project has ended."



So far 1150 students have received scholarships worth over 600 million won. But the elderly head of the scholarship foundation has undergone surgery for cancer and decided to close down the foundation. He couldn't find a successor and faced financial problems. He never calls the recipients of his scholarship fund because he wants to stay away from the public eye. He has only one wish now.



[Soundbite] Kim Je-gap(Director of Donga Seogwan Scholarship Foundation) : "I hope the students who have received scholarships will set good examples by becoming a valuable member of our society."



Although the scholarship foundation has now vanished into history, the incredible kindness of its founder will resonate in students' hearts for many years to come.

