DP CHAIR'S FORMER AIDE FOUND DEAD News Today 입력 2023.03.10 (14:55) 수정 2023.03.10 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



A former chief of staff for main opposition Democratic Party Lee Jae-myung while Lee was Gyeonggi-do governor, Mr. Jeon, was found dead in his home Thursday night. The police believe that Jeon took his own life given circumstantial evidence. This is the fifth person associated with Lee Jae-myung to have faced sudden death including cases of suicide.



[Pkg]



An apartment complex in Seongnam, Gyeonggi-do Province. At around 6:45 p.m. yesterday, Mr. Jeon, a former chief of staff for Lee Jae-myung while Lee was Gyeonggi-do governor, was found dead in his home. Jeon's family called the emergency line 119 to report that the frontdoor was locked from the inside. When firefighters entered the home, they found Jeon already dead. The police believe that Jeon took his own life given circumstantial evidence. Jeon had worked as a policy secretary while the current Democratic Party leader was Seongnam mayor and served as Lee's first chief of staff after he was elected Gyeonggi-do governor. Jeon later worked as a planning executive at the Gyeonggi Housing and Urban Development Corporation and also as acting president after ex-GH president Lee Heon-wook stepped down. Lee Heon-wook is currently under investigation for orchestrating GH's rental of a house right next to then-governor Lee's home as a staffer dormitory three years ago. But it's been said that Jeon was not charged because he had nothing to do with the case. More recently at the bribery trial involving former-Gyeonggi deputy governor Lee Hwa-young and Ssangbangwool, a witness testified that Jeon was spotted at the funeral of the Ssangbangwool chairman's mother. But the prosecution said that they did not investigate Jeon and had no plans to do so either. Jeon's family reportedly told the police that he had been questioned by the prosecution last year for his alleged role in the bribery case involving the Seongnam Football Club. The police plan to question Jeon's family to look further into the details surrounding his death. Jeon became the fifth person associated with Lee Jae-myung to have faced sudden death including cases of suicide.

