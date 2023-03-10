기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Main opposition Democratic Party chair Lee Jae-myung said his former aide who was found dead in an apparent suicide must have suffered a great deal faced by the prosecution's manipulation and continued pressure. During the party's Supreme Council meeting held in Suwon on Friday, Lee argued that everyone related to him were being subject to investigations and being nitpicked to the extreme. Lee claimed that while the prosecution denied probing the former aide, Jeon was under probe repeatedly and found that very distressing.
Main opposition Democratic Party chair Lee Jae-myung said his former aide who was found dead in an apparent suicide must have suffered a great deal faced by the prosecution's manipulation and continued pressure. During the party's Supreme Council meeting held in Suwon on Friday, Lee argued that everyone related to him were being subject to investigations and being nitpicked to the extreme. Lee claimed that while the prosecution denied probing the former aide, Jeon was under probe repeatedly and found that very distressing.
- DP CHAIR “EX-AIDE DISTRESSED BY PROBE”
-
- 입력 2023-03-10 14:55:11
- 수정2023-03-10 16:45:03
[Anchor Lead]
Main opposition Democratic Party chair Lee Jae-myung said his former aide who was found dead in an apparent suicide must have suffered a great deal faced by the prosecution's manipulation and continued pressure. During the party's Supreme Council meeting held in Suwon on Friday, Lee argued that everyone related to him were being subject to investigations and being nitpicked to the extreme. Lee claimed that while the prosecution denied probing the former aide, Jeon was under probe repeatedly and found that very distressing.
Main opposition Democratic Party chair Lee Jae-myung said his former aide who was found dead in an apparent suicide must have suffered a great deal faced by the prosecution's manipulation and continued pressure. During the party's Supreme Council meeting held in Suwon on Friday, Lee argued that everyone related to him were being subject to investigations and being nitpicked to the extreme. Lee claimed that while the prosecution denied probing the former aide, Jeon was under probe repeatedly and found that very distressing.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
- KBS의 기사 모음