DP CHAIR “EX-AIDE DISTRESSED BY PROBE”

[Anchor Lead]



Main opposition Democratic Party chair Lee Jae-myung said his former aide who was found dead in an apparent suicide must have suffered a great deal faced by the prosecution's manipulation and continued pressure. During the party's Supreme Council meeting held in Suwon on Friday, Lee argued that everyone related to him were being subject to investigations and being nitpicked to the extreme. Lee claimed that while the prosecution denied probing the former aide, Jeon was under probe repeatedly and found that very distressing.

입력 2023-03-10 14:55:11 수정 2023-03-10 16:45:03 News Today

