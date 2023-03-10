N. KOREA CLAIMS ASSAULT DRILL CONDUCTED News Today 입력 2023.03.10 (14:55) 수정 2023.03.10 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea reported that a fire assault drill was carried out by the Hwasong artillery unit on the western front. Leader Kim Jong-un apparently gave field guidance himself saying that the troops should "improve on overwhelming response capabilities to subdue the enemy at any time".



[Pkg]



North Korean state media reported Friday morning that the Hwasong artillery unit on the western front carried out a fire assault drill on Thursday. The Rodong Sinmun newspaper said leader Kim Jong-un gave field guidance on site and inspected the readiness posture of a fire assault company operating under the artillery unit tasked with striking the operational airfield of enemy forces on the western front. The paper also disclosed photos of six ballistic missiles being simultaneously launched. Media outlets said the fire assault company confidently demonstrated its war response capability by delivering powerful strikes at targeted waters in the West Sea set under simulated conditions of an enemy airfield. The drill appears to have targeted a South Korean Air Force airfield where Seoul and Washington recently held a joint aerial exercise. According to reports, Kim Jong-un stressed the need to always stay alert to all types of frantic war preparations by the enemy which are intensifying in recent days. He also urged troops to maintain and improve on overwhelming response capabilities to subdue the enemy at any time and thereby thoroughly contain the danger of a military clash breaking out on the Korean Peninsula. Rodong Sinmun also unveiled photos of Kim's daughter Ju-ae accompanying her father in the field guidance. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said that North Korea fired several short-range ballistic missiles toward the West Sea at around 6:20 p.m. Thursday from the western port city of Nampo. JCS is looking into the possibility of the North firing multiple SRBMs simultaneously from the same area.

