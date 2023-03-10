U.S. DIPLOMAT OPPOSES KOREA’S NUKE ARMAMENT News Today 입력 2023.03.10 (14:55) 수정 2023.03.10 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Former U.S. ambassador to S. Korea Alexander Vershbow, proposed a NATO-style council be set in response to North Korea's nuclear threats, expressing opposition to Korea's nuclear armament plans.



[Pkg]



The incumbent and former U.S. ambassadors to Korea have gathered in one place to mark the 70th anniversary of the South Korea-U.S. alliance. They described the current situation on the Korean Peninsula as grave.



[Soundbite] Christopher Hill(Former U.S. ambassador to S. Korea)



Former ambassador Alexander Vershbow, who also served as a NATO deputy secretary general, expressed opposition to Korea's nuclear armament plans, an issue that was brought up recently as a way to counter North Korea's nuclear threat.



[Soundbite] Alexander Vershbow(Former U.S. ambassador to S. Korea)



Vershbow, instead, proposed that a NATO-style council be set up to alleviate the concerns of the Korean public over the effectiveness of the U.S. nuclear umbrella, or extended deterrence. The council suggested by the former ambassador is similar to a nuclear planning group that makes decisions on the use of NATO's nuclear weapons.



[Soundbite] Alexander Vershbow(Former U.S. ambassador to S. Korea)



The South Korean ambassador to the U.S., Cho Tae-yong, said the two countries are discussing ways to bolster extended deterrence and expressed hope that a productive conclusion will be reached.



[Soundbite] Cho Tae-yong(S. korean ambassador to the U.S.)



Washington has proposed several plans on strengthening extended deterrence against North Korea ahead of President Yoon's state visit to the U.S. next month. One of them is the institutionalization of nuclear cooperation with the U.S.

